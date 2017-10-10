1 injured in Opp crash Monday night

One person was injured after a crash in Opp Monday night, according to the Opp Fire Department.

A post on the Opp Fire Department Facebook page says the crash happened on Highway 84 East. Several emergency officials including Haynes LifeFlight responded to the crash scene.

One person was injured but the extent of their injuries is unknown, officials say.

Pictures from the scene show a car on top of what appears to be a carport with a parked car underneath.

No additional information about the crash has been released.

