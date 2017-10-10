1 injured in Opp crash Monday night

A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
The only senator who publicly hinted at similar concerns was Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who said both Trump and Corker should "cool it."More >>
The only senator who publicly hinted at similar concerns was Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who said both Trump and Corker should "cool it."More >>
Mueller, who is investigating the firing of former FBI director James Comey and other key actions of the Trump administration, has signaled that his team intends to interview multiple current and former White House officials in the coming weeks.More >>
Mueller, who is investigating the firing of former FBI director James Comey and other key actions of the Trump administration, has signaled that his team intends to interview multiple current and former White House officials in the coming weeks.More >>
A local veteran was presented a mortgage-free home at an Auburn University football game as appreciation for his service and work to help other veterans.More >>
A local veteran was presented a mortgage-free home at an Auburn University football game as appreciation for his service and work to help other veterans.More >>