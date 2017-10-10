Gov. Ivey to make major public safety announcement for AL 11 am

Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to make a major public safety announcement involving a new public safety partnership on Tuesday.

According to the governor’s office, this announcement will be made at South Central, the location of the old Montgomery Mall, around 11 a.m.

Ivey will be joined by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sec. Hal Taylor and Alabama First Responder Wireless Commission Vice Chairman Jon Lord along with other community partners.

