Eric: Foggy first, hot and humid second

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. this morning but I get the feeling fog and low clouds will hang on longer than that. While it may not look all that pretty, the longer it hangs on the longer we're able to hold off on the warmup. Once the sun comes out, you'll be wishing for that fog.

TODAY: With so much humidity locked in place it's easy to imagine that low cloud layer will be stubborn. By late morning into early afternoon, we'll mix out enough for partial sunshine to develop. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s. With dew points remaining high, it will make for a hot and humid afternoon with heat index values well into the 90s. Definitely not normal for October 10th.

An area of low pressure will track to our north, dragging a weak front through the area by tomorrow. Most of the showers and storms today stay just to our west, but we can't rule out a random storm most anywhere. Overall, less rain coverage today.

LOOKING AHEAD: Still a few storms around tomorrow before we drop the chances to near zero into Thursday. Highs should run above normal for the foreseeable future as the air mass behind the front doesn't offer any real cool air.

Long range guidance doesn't offer a whole lot of hope for Fall to make a cameo anytime soon. October's warm train keeps on chugging along.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.