Auburn looks ahead to Saturday's game against LSU - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn looks ahead to Saturday's game against LSU

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Number 10 Auburn heads to Baton Rouge this week to take on an unranked LSU squad.

LSU coming off a one-point victory over Florida in the swamp.

"Big matchup this week. Heading to LSU, a place we haven't won at since 1999," Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn said during Tuesday's press conference.

Malzahn talked about LSU's ability to be physical on defense and how the battles need to be won at the line of scrimmage.

Kerryon Johnson has been explosive in the backfield so far this season. Malzahn said, "We'll be very smart with him in practice, he's playing at a very high level."

Every week Malzahn has tried to reiterate that it's important to improve every week. "I told our team we have not arrived, we are on our way but we have not arrived."

The Bayou Tigers lead the all-time series 28-22-1 but Auburn won last season at Jordan-Hare 18-13.

Auburn has won three straight conference matchups by 20 or more points for the first time since 1987 and they look to build upon that. Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Death Valley. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Florida Gators to wear gator-like uniforms Saturday

    Florida Gators to wear gator-like uniforms Saturday

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 7:48 AM EDT2017-10-10 11:48:56 GMT
    Tuesday, October 10 2017 7:48 AM EDT2017-10-10 11:48:56 GMT

    This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look. 

    More >>

    This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look. 

    More >>

  • LSU upsets Florida on homecoming, 17-16

    LSU upsets Florida on homecoming, 17-16

    Monday, October 9 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-10-09 20:51:48 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

    The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Cats survive against Missouri

    Cats survive against Missouri

    Sunday, October 8 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-10-08 04:08:15 GMT
    (Source: WAVE 3 News)(Source: WAVE 3 News)
    LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Austin MacGinnis kicked four field goals, including two in the fourth quarter, and Stephen Johnson and Benny Snell each had two touchdowns as Kentucky outlasted Missouri 40-34 in a back-and-forth marathon Saturday night.      Kentucky (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) led by double digits three times but allowed Missouri to eventually tie the game at 27 late in the third quarter and 34 early in the fourth. MacGinnis' 53-yard field goal with 9:40 r...More >>
    LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Austin MacGinnis kicked four field goals, including two in the fourth quarter, and Stephen Johnson and Benny Snell each had two touchdowns as Kentucky outlasted Missouri 40-34 in a back-and-forth marathon Saturday night.      Kentucky (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) led by double digits three times but allowed Missouri to eventually tie the game at 27 late in the third quarter and 34 early in the fourth. MacGinnis' 53-yard field goal with 9:40 r...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly