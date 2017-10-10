Auburn looks ahead to Saturday's game against LSU

Number 10 Auburn heads to Baton Rouge this week to take on an unranked LSU squad.

LSU coming off a one-point victory over Florida in the swamp.

"Big matchup this week. Heading to LSU, a place we haven't won at since 1999," Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn said during Tuesday's press conference.

Malzahn talked about LSU's ability to be physical on defense and how the battles need to be won at the line of scrimmage.

Kerryon Johnson has been explosive in the backfield so far this season. Malzahn said, "We'll be very smart with him in practice, he's playing at a very high level."

Every week Malzahn has tried to reiterate that it's important to improve every week. "I told our team we have not arrived, we are on our way but we have not arrived."

The Bayou Tigers lead the all-time series 28-22-1 but Auburn won last season at Jordan-Hare 18-13.

Auburn has won three straight conference matchups by 20 or more points for the first time since 1987 and they look to build upon that. Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Death Valley.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.