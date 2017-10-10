Montgomery County Commission still working to fix system after ransomware attack

The Montgomery County Commission said Tuesday that the department is still working to improve and fix the issues left behind by a ransomware attack that crippled its system.

According to Montgomery County Chief Information and Technology Officer Lou Ialacci, the IT department is still working to improve security on the system and enhance its backups.

Ialacci says an estimate of $287,000 may be needed to help with intrusions. This number also includes some one-time costs.

Officials with the Air Force, FBI, and other amenities have offered to provide forums with elected officials and department heads to discuss cybersecurity, according to Ialacci.

The ransomware attack brought one of the largest counties in the state to a screeching halt. The county commission ended up paying more than $37,000 for the return of lost files. The payment was made in the form of internet currency called bitcoins, a value that changes daily like stocks.

Ialacci maintains all the files were returned to his knowledge, and no personal information was compromised. As for whether this sets a precedent for any government’s future dealings with ransomware attackers, is yet to be seen.

