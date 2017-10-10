Alabama NAACP to host it's 65th Annual Convention

The Alabama NAACP will be hosting its 65th annual convention. The festivities will kick off with a press conference Thursday in the Consulate room at the Embassy Suites at 10 a.m.

The convention hopes to educate the public on new policies that have been made under the current administration.

“Now is the time to engage the community in national, state and local issues that affect them,” said Bernard Simelton, President of the Alabama NAACP, “ We will also focus on immigration reform, education and charter schools, voter ID laws, police training and independent reviews, and fair treatment and criminal justice reform.”

Doug Jones, Democratic Senate hopeful, will also be apart of the festivities as he joins the NAACP at the Convention. The convention website doesn’t detail what Jones will be doing at the event.

Other leaders in attendance will be the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice, local organizers for the Women's March as well as several others.

The convention will conclude Sunday with an 11 a.m. church service at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

For more information on the convention, you can contact Patricia Mokolo at 205.632.0580 or visit the website here.

