MPS votes to sell middle school building to town of Pike Road

The Montgomery County Public School Board has voted to approve the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School to the town of Pike Road for use by the Pike Road School System.

The board went into executive session Tuesday afternoon to hear the details of the proposed contract. Members returned and voted 4-3 to go forward with the sale.

Board members Dawkins, Smith, and Porterfield each voted against the plan.

Smith voiced concerns before the executive session that the board wasn’t able to know details or vote about the contract. An attorney explained that her premise was incorrect and there is no binding agreement but that the details would be provided in the executive sessions and then publicly after.

Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said there had been ongoing conversations with MPS and the Alabama State Department of Education on the best way to serve students in the area. The town will pay approximately $11 million for the school.

Stone said the plan is to make the school available to high school students "in the very near future" though he wouldn't elaborate on a date.

The sale also comes with contingencies.

There is a 30-day verification window on the sale so MPS can be assured their plans to serve students are valid. There's also the school's namesake, Georgia Washington. The buyer cannot change the school's name and must continue to "honor, observe and maintain the burial plot of Ms. Georgia Washington" which is located on the property.

