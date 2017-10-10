MPS votes to sell middle school building to town of Pike Road

The Montgomery County Public School Board has voted to approve the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School to the town of Pike Road for use by the Pike Road School System.More >>
The Montgomery County Public School Board has voted to approve the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School to the town of Pike Road for use by the Pike Road School System.More >>
Alabama’s state school board will likely approve their version of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) on Thursday, but some parents are against the plan they say excludes kids from the evaluation plan.More >>
Alabama’s state school board will likely approve their version of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) on Thursday, but some parents are against the plan they say excludes kids from the evaluation plan.More >>
Tuskegee and Macon County officials continue to wait to learn if Leonardo DRS has secured a government contract to build a plant in Tuskegee to manufacture the T-100 aircraft.More >>
Tuskegee and Macon County officials continue to wait to learn if Leonardo DRS has secured a government contract to build a plant in Tuskegee to manufacture the T-100 aircraft.More >>
An investigation into Troy University's chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity found no evidence of conduct violations, according to the university.More >>
An investigation into Troy University's chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity found no evidence of conduct violations, according to the university.More >>
Administrators with the Opelika City Schools system are moving forward with disciplinary action after a student made a threat aimed at Opelika High School Wednesday night.More >>
Administrators with the Opelika City Schools system are moving forward with disciplinary action after a student made a threat aimed at Opelika High School Wednesday night.More >>
Park Crossing High School student Ardonnie Jones wasn't shy to raise his hand at a news conference when Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange sought a volunteer. The sophomore went on to steal the spotlight...More >>
Park Crossing High School student Ardonnie Jones wasn't shy to raise his hand at a news conference when Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange sought a volunteer. The sophomore went on to steal the spotlight...More >>
Schools across Crenshaw County were closed for the second day in a row Wednesday in order to give authorities time to track down the person who wrote a concerning post on social media threatening to do harm at a school in the area.More >>
Schools across Crenshaw County were closed for the second day in a row Wednesday in order to give authorities time to track down the person who wrote a concerning post on social media threatening to do harm at a school in the area.More >>
Think about your third-grade classroom - four walls, hard chairs, desks, and a chalkboard. At Highlands Elementary School in Dothan, leaders are working toward revamping the classroom learning experience.More >>
Think about your third-grade classroom - four walls, hard chairs, desks, and a chalkboard. At Highlands Elementary School in Dothan, leaders are working toward revamping the classroom learning experience.More >>
Chris Ulmer is introducing one child at a time to the world.More >>
Chris Ulmer is introducing one child at a time to the world.More >>
Alabama’s State Board of Education received recommendations for textbook adoption back in late September.More >>
Alabama’s State Board of Education received recommendations for textbook adoption back in late September.More >>