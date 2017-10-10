Butler County students win top prize in first-ever poetry contest

A handful of Butler County students won medals for their recitation of poetry in a recent contest.

Greenville High School student Haley Downey won first place for her performance of reciting 'Broken Promises' by David Kirby. Butler County Public School leaders say this the first year of the poetry contest and they believe it's an excellent way to learn literature and get experience in public speaking.

"It feels really good. I'm not trying to be too proud because the other person was very good and I wished there had been more people .. it would have been a little more fair.. hopefully there will be more people next year.. feels very good to win," said Downey.

There were also winners from Georgiana High School and McKenzie High School.

Downey won a medal and a notebook for future poetry writings.

