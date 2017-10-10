Butler County students win top prize in first-ever poetry contest

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.More >>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.More >>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.More >>
Auburn police are investigating two reported rape cases. Anthony Bryant, 24, was charged with second-degree rape Oct. 10.More >>
Butler County Public School leaders say this the first year of the poetry contest and they believe it's an excellent way to learn literature and get experience in public speaking.More >>
The Montgomery County Public School Board has voted to approve the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School to the town of Pike Road for use by the Pike Road School System.More >>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.More >>
