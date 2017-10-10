Greenville bus driver arrested over texts to 15-year-old

A Greenville bus driver has been arrested after police say he had "inappropriate text conversations" with a 15-year-old boy who rode on his bus.

Investigators have identified the driver as 29-year-old Leo Bowen. He was taken into custody on Oct. 3.

Bowen is charged with soliciting a sex act with a student, which is a misdemeanor.

Police say the student told a teacher who then informed the school principal. The report continued to be forwarded up the chain of command to county school leaders, who then contacted police.

Bowen would have to register as a sex offender if he's convicted.

Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said he hasn't ruled out additional charges.

"It started off as a casual conversation, the best we can tell and it seemed like he took advantage of the conversation and the relationship they built on the bus even though it was a short amount of time," Lovvorn said.

Greenville police say there is no evidence Bowen had any criminal history, which explains why he apparently passed a background check to become a school bus driver.

Butler County school leaders declined to comment, saying it is a personnel issue.

Bowen has since posted a $3,000 bond. It's not clear at this point whether he has retained an attorney.

