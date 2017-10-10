Be careful when carving your jack-o-lantern

For many, carving a pumpkin is a fun family tradition, but significant injuries can happen.

"I do see patients that come in with a hand related injury. Lacerations of digital nerves as well as flexor tendons," said Dr. Stuart J. Elkowitz, an orthopedic surgeon.

So here are some do's and don'ts to help keep you safe.

"Don't use knives like these. Kitchen knives are sharp and they'll slip around and it's really easy to cut yourself. Instead, use pumpkin carving tools like this. They're much smaller, they're much less sharp and they're going to be much easier to handle as you're carving the tough pumpkin skin," advises Catherine Roberts, Consumer Reports' Health Editor.

If you have to use kitchen knives, make sure they have short-handles. Doctors also recommend not to take the top off before you carve your pattern.

"You're setting your opposite hand up for sustaining a penetrating injury," Elkowitz warns.

If you want to play it super safe, carve out just the bottom - that way you won't risk getting burned.

Finally, do not let children carve. Instead, let them create the patterns and scoop out the pulp.

In the event you or someone you know gets cut while carving a pumpkin, apply direct pressure on the injury using a clean, dry cloth. If bleeding doesn't stop in 15 minutes, get to an emergency room.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.