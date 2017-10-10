Josh: Let's just call it 'Augtober'

I suppose we finally all got what we wished for many years ago. Remember as a kid, hoping and wishing that summer would NEVER end? Careful what you wish for; the summer of 2017 will go down as one that just didn't want to end. Unseasonably warm and muggy weather continues for the foreseeable future, although there are some modest signs of relief along the way...

MORE OF THE SAME: First things first, Wednesday will be a lot like Tuesday, which was a lot like Monday. Very warm, very muggy. Afternoon temperatures head for the upper 80s to lower 90s with more sun than clouds. A few lucky places will get a quick cooling shower, but most of us are simply hot, muggy and dry. Heat indices will exceed 95 degrees in many places by afternoon.

WEAK FRONT: A "cold" front pushes through Alabama late tomorrow into Thursday. I use quotation marks because the air behind this front won't be all that cooler. But, it WILL be less muggy. So, expect the warmth to linger through the weekend, but the level of humidity should drop off slightly Thursday through the weekend.

WARM PATTERN LOCKS IN PLACE: This time of year, when we see a strong cutoff area of low pressure over the Gulf of Alaska, that almost always means warmer and drier than normal weather. Throw in a developing La Nina and there is no evidence of any colder than normal air anytime soon. The warmth is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

