5 Democrats, 1 Republican qualify for race to replace Quinton Ross

Qualifying for the Alabama Democratic and Republican parties has closed in the race to replace Quinton Ross in the state's Senate District 26 seat.

The Democratic Party has five candidates, while the Alabama GOP will field just one.

Deborah Anthony, Fred F. Bell, "Coach" David Burkette, Tony Q. Cobb, Jr., and John Knight will fight for the Democratic nomination. On the Republican side, DJ Johnson will be the GOP's nominee.

Johnson will face tough competition if he wants to win the seat Ross gave up to become President of Alabama State University. The district votes heavily Democratic and saw Ross run unopposed in multiple races.

The special primary election is set for Dec. 12. with a runoff on Feb. 27, if needed. If no runoff is needed, the February date would become the general election. Otherwise, the general election would be held May 15. That would effectively leave the seat vacant during the next regular session.

