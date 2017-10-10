Elmore County Courthouse Annex opens for business

Construction of the Elmore County Courthouse Annex is now complete. The multi-million dollar project took nearly a year to finish.

The Elmore County Courthouse was built in 1932.

"We love its history. We love the character it brings to our community," said Troy Stubbs, Elmore County Commission Chairman.

With its value the historic location is now part of something new.

"We've added the annex on to that space which is here," said Stubbs.

Commission officials say the 11,000 square foot facility houses the tag and county commission offices. This allows them to expand operations.

"It was very important to provide a more accessible updated faculty to meet the needs of the public," said Stubbs.

One of the goals was to make the entire building energy efficient and they did this by adding a number of state if the art features.

"We are saving money on our utilities which is tried to help us reinvest back into the old courthouse," said Elmore County engineer, Richie Beyer.

The price tag was $2.75 million, but the decision to add on versus renovate the old courthouse kept the cost down.

"So instead of going in and spending 10 to 15 times the amount to retrofit and upgrade the facility we were able to do it at a much more efficient price.

The Tag office is already open. In just a few more weeks the second floor of the annex will be fully operational.

There is still construction going on to add additional parking on the south side of the Elmore County Courthouse.

