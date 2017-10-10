Voters vote to allow Sunday alcohol sales in Troy

Alcohol sales will now be legal on Sunday afternoons in Troy following a special vote on Tuesday.

With just under 2,000 votes total, the measure passed overwhelmingly.

72 percent, nearly 1,500 people, said 'Yes' meaning businesses in Troy will now be able to sell alcohol seven days a week and that could bring about new economic development in the college town.

City Clerk and Treasurer Alton Starling said this means more sales tax revenue for the city.

"There will be more money spent here than what would normally be," said Starling.

The reason John and Laura Dove say they voted in favor of Sunday alcohol sales because they want to see new businesses roll into the area.

"We'd like to see new restaurants and new places for the students to open up, so we were excited to vote 'Yes,'" says John Dove.

Some like Sam Brown, voted 'No' because of his "religious convictions."

"People go to church and leave church and go drink alcohol... ain't much," said Brown.

One of the women overseeing the voting process at the Troy Rec Center said the people who have come out have been a variety of ages, genders and ethnicities. She said this has been a very diverse turnout for the issue.

Carmi Lowery, who owns 3 Notch Package Store, said he was not one of the business owners who pushed for this. In fact, he said he will not be changing his hours even after this decision.

"Oh no," said Lowery. "We won't be open on Sundays. You've got to have a day off."

One small business owner on the other hand, said he appreciates it.

The vote passed on Tuesday by a count of 1,422 for and 538 against.

