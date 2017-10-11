YMCA of Greater Montgomery holds golf tournament

Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The United States has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.More >>
The United States has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.More >>
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.More >>
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.More >>
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.More >>