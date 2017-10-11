YMCA of Greater Montgomery holds golf tournament

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery is hosting one of its biggest fundraisers of the year Wednesday. The 6th annual Cleveland Avenue YMCA Golf Classic hopes to raise more than $75,000 for children and families in the community.

For 69 years, the Cleveland Avenue YMCA has provided programs to make sure no child is turned away for financial reasons. These children and families will be able to participate in YMCA programs, regardless of their ability to afford the fees.

Contributions to the Y's Annual Fund have helped more than 300 children to go to summer camp. The Y provides them with a hot lunch, evening snacks, swimming lessons, and educational & cultural classes as well as provide after-school care, youth sports, water safety classes, and YMCA memberships for hundreds more.

As a part of the YMCA of Greater Montgomery, the Cleveland Avenue YMCA has contributed to more than 34,000 total families who will benefit from funds raised during the Annual Campaign.

In 2016, players in the Cleveland Avenue YMCA Golf Classic, hole sponsors, and donations allowed us to raise over $50,000 to help fund scholarships.

