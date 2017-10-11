Eric: Deceptive cold front in the forecast

We're still following the Summer blueprint today with morning fog followed by afternoon heat and humidity. A weak cold front will slide through the region today, but won't have a massive effect on our forecast. A second cold front early next week appears to hold more promise.

TODAY: Fog will be thick at times, so make sure to allow some extra time to get to where you're going. After 10 a.m., skies go partly cloudy as the heat ramps up. We'll deal with highs around the 90-degree mark with heat index values into the middle 90s. That weak front could spark an isolated storm or two into the afternoon, but coverage is limited.

Calling this a cold front gives it more credit than is due. The air mass WILL be slightly less humid behind it, so there is at least some benefit to be gained. By tomorrow, dew points will drop enough to take the edge off the sticky feel. But drier warms up efficiently, and highs will still be running very warm into the upper 80s behind the front tomorrow. But it's an upper 80s high with less mugginess.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our weekend looks warm and generally dry as we watch the progress of another boundary set to approach late weekend into early next week.

Should that one retain the kick currently advertised, highs would fall into the 70s with lows into the 50s by early next week. We'll start trending numbers downward on our 7-day to accommodate with additional changes toward cooler coming should models keep on track.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.