Some parents not happy with sale of Georgia Washington Jr. High

Some parents of the children who attend Georgia Washington Junior High School are not happy with news the school is to be sold. Administrators are still working out details as to where those students will go next fall.

Montgomery County school leaders voted Tuesday to sell Georgia Washington for more than $11 million to the town of Pike Road, a move Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone called a ‘win-win’ for both sides.

Stone says Pike Road is growing by leaps and bounds and needs a high school, which is what will likely become of Georgia Washington.

Montgomery County schools are in a financial crisis and desperately needed the money. The $11 million will be paid out in nine payments over a period of about 10 years.

Pike Road takes ownership in June of 2018.

