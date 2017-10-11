Sheriff: Babysitter left child with special needs locked in house

A Chilton County woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving a child with special needs alone at a house.

According to Sheriff John Shearon, Chastity Baker was hired to babysit a 14-year-old boy but at some point left the house to pick up her boyfriend. The teen was locked inside the house alone for an unknown amount of time, the sheriff said.

Baker is charged with child endangerment and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

The sheriff said a neighbor went to check on the teen. The mother then returned home and called police after finding the teen alone.

The sheriff said Baker returned to the area, hit a neighbor's mailbox and was noticeably intoxicated when police arrived.

The child wasn't injured.

