Elmore County teen indicted for father's murder, mother's count no-billed

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
An Elmore County grand jury indicted Holton for the death of his father and no-billed the charge for his mother.More >>
Investigators with the Montgomery Police Department are looking for the suspect who robbed a man of cash Wednesday morning.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
Auburn police are investigating two cases of rape reported in just the last 24 hours.More >>
Judge Sibley Reynolds issued an order late Tuesday denying the defense’s motions for acquittal and sentence reconsiderations in the case of Vegas Contorno.More >>
Monday around approximately 8:45 p.m., two males entered the Dollar General in Highland Home and robbed two employees at gunpoint.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Imagine finding out someone had cloned your debit or credit card and then went on a shopping spree with your money. That happened to one of your central Alabama neighbors, and two women are behind the crime.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying a man who entered a retail store on Eastdale Circle and stole an arm full of clothing.More >>
Three men are in custody after a Monday morning residential burglary, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.More >>
