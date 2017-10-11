2 killed, 2 injured in Butler County crash; all victims are minors

Alabama State Troopers say a 5-year-old and a 16-year-old have died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Butler County.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 31 approximately three miles south of Greenville.

Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2006 Dodge Charger collided head-on, killing the child in the Charger and the driver of the Malibu.

In addition to the fatalities, a 9-year-old passenger and the 16-year-old driver of the Charger were injured. Both were taken to Baptist Medical Center South with unknown injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash. No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

