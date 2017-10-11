Montgomery educator offers guidance as teacher and headmaster

Cami Phillips is about to finish her journey at Eastwood, and she says she is thankful for Mr. Geiger's guidance. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

After over two decades as an educator, Mr. Geiger has learned an important lesson: You have to let people love you. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Mr. Geiger is both a teacher and headmaster for about 300 students at Eastwood Christian Academy. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

There is one educator in Montgomery that is taking personalized education to a whole new level for his roughly 300 students, and his name is John Geiger.

Geiger enjoys being both a teacher and the headmaster at Eastwood Christian Academy because it allows him the unique opportunity to watch kid turn into adults.

"I get to meet children often as kindergartners and I get to graduate them as 18-year-olds, and probably the biggest joy is seeing a young life grow into maturity and making good choices, knowing that you got to play a little role in that, helping parents along the way," Mr. Geiger said.

One student in particular is about to finish her journey at Eastwood, and she is thankful for Mr. Geiger's guidance over the years.

"Mr. Geiger has been a really big influence in my life; ever since I have known him he has been really involved in my life," said senior Cami Phillips. "He is so encouraging, and he really loves to get to know his students and get to know me, and he is incredible."

Beloved by students past and present, Mr. Geiger is a true role model to everyone at the school. After over two decades, there is one lesson he is glad he learned.

"I have learned over the years that you just have to let people love you," Mr. Geiger said. "It's humbling to be loved, but it's also good to be loved."

Congrats Mr. Geiger - you're this week's Class Act!

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.