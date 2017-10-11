Former firefighter avoids prison time in string of arsons

The former assistant chief of the Deatsville Volunteer Fire Department will not spend time behind bars after prosecutors say he admitted to setting 20 fires over a span of more than 10 years.

As part of a plea agreement, Chad Ellis, 30, pleaded guilty to setting three fires in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office.

Ellis was sentenced Wednesday to probation in Elmore County court and ordered to pay $86,000 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree arson in connection with two vacant house fires in the Deatsville area and one count of setting a woodland fire.

As part of his plea agreement, he will have no affiliation with any fire department for life and will undergo mandatory counseling.

Last year, there was a series of suspicious blazes at vacant homes in Deatsville, all within several miles of each other.

Tips from the community helped lead to a break in the case, officials said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office thanked the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance on the case.

