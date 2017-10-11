Auburn police evaluate campus safety after Vegas shooting

The recent shooting in Las Vegas, dubbed the largest mass shooting in United States history, has sparked conversation with Auburn's local law enforcement about how to keep Auburn University’s campus safe.

Security is constantly being enhanced at mass gatherings like home football games, but law enforcement officials say that there could always be more.

“We are never satisfied with the security that we have. We always try to make improvements. So anytime we see something like that happening around the country, we obviously consider those factor when we work on our security plan moving forward,” said Auburn Police Chief, Paul Register.

Register says that it is up to local law enforcement to take national matters or safety and find out how they can use that information to better the local community.

“National security is really not a national problem anymore. It goes down to the local level where local agencies and state agencies have to be responsible for national security, our infrastructure security so we do a lot of training in those areas So the biggest thing that we can ask out of our community and the students is just reporting suspicious activity, that’s was going to keep us all safe,” said Register.

The Auburn Police Department works alongside the Auburn University Campus Safety Department, and looks to other local, state, and federal agencies for insight on ways to further promote the safety of Auburn students and residents throughout the community.

