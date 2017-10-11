Confederate monument vandalized in Tuskegee

City leaders and residents are speaking out after the Confederate monument located on the downtown Tuskegee square was vandalized.

Black spray paint covered portions of the front of the statue. Mayor Tony Haygood says it was brought to his attention Wednesday. The police department was notified and is working to find the person or persons responsible.

"I definitely speak against this. If you want to do something and make changes come forth and do it in the day of light. Express your opinion, let your voice be heard and if you want to lead a movement do it in a positive way," Haygood said.

While the city of Tuskegee works with the county to maintain the square, the Daughters of Confederacy own the land and the statue. The city is trying to determine who is responsible for cleaning up the graffiti.

Some residents aren't shocked by the defacement and would like to see the monument removed.

"It's a negative and should be taken down," said Frank Reid, a Tuskegee resident.

Muhjah Shakir says she helped organize a series of discussions on the removal of the monument last year. People for and against the removal attended.

"I understand there was a large contingent of Confederate advocates for keeping the statue," Shakir said. "What I think should be done is it should be placed in a museum where the history of the Confederate army could be fully explained to people who venture out to visit a museum."

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.