Hayneville mayor, residents address deadlocked town council

A deadlocked town council has some residents in Hayneville wondering what the future holds for their local government, but the mayor says he is optimistic that all of the drama will soon die down.

Connie Johnson and other members of the Concerned Citizens of Hayneville group are worried about their divided town council and the impact it continues to have after more than a year of back and forth issues.

“In all my life of living here in Hayneville, I have never seen, witnessed anything like this in reference to the town government," she said.

The council is at odds after the filling of a controversial council seat.

It started after the August 2016 municipal election. The town consists of two districts: District A, which has three council members, and District B, which has two council members. In August, District B elected Cynthia McDonald and Sharon Reeves. District A elected Lula Tyson Bailey, Roy Meadows, and Kim Payton - who was re-elected.

Meadows won but was later disqualified due to his past criminal record, leaving a vacancy. Concerns mounted in the community as citizens called out the council for not having meetings and doing what needs to be done to run the town.

A special election was then set for March 21, but it was postponed after a judge found that election date was defective.

Voters must have 60 days notice of a special municipal election and Lowndes County Circuit Judge Terri Bozeman Lovell indicated that Hayneville officials provided only 36 days notice. The special election was then scheduled for May 23 and Carole Scrushy won.

On July 7 Judge Bozeman Lovell filed an order indicating that the May 23 election was “illegal and void”’ because the city did not follow municipal election laws. She took testimony and received evidence from the plaintiffs - listed as Darshini Bandy, Connie Johnson and Justin Pouncey - and the defendants - listed as Carol Scrushy, Kim Payton, Rickey Bell and George Lee Davis.

After considering the testimony, pleadings, motion, and arguments of counsel, Lovell wrote that the Hayneville mayor “willfully and deliberately chose not to follow the prior orders of this court requiring the town and its officials to strictly follow the Alabama statutes that govern municipal elections.”

The judge said Mayor David Daniel admitted during his testimony that he and another council member, Kim Payton, failed to attend a single regularly scheduled council meeting in 2017, which prevented any council action for lack of a quorum.

Judge Lovell also wrote that the mayor “took it upon himself to set the special election for May 23, 2017, without the knowledge or permission of the town council.”

Lowndes County Probate Judge John Hulett fired back at Lovell’s findings and her order, saying she was out of line and overstepping her authority.

“There were no problems with the election,” Hulett said.

This week, the council was deadlocked on the election of a council president pro tem, appointment of a town clerk, appointment of a chief of police, appointment of a fire chief, appointment of a municipal judge, and appointment of a town prosecutor, resolutions to ratify a depository bank, a USDA police vehicle grant, an RC &D sidewalk project grant and refinancing a line of credit with First Citizens Bank, as well as a motion to pay the bills.

"The town council is somewhat deadlocked at this point but it's my thinking that we're going to get it unlocked soon," Mayor Daniel said. "But the business of the town has been going on. It's been functioning and we've been paying bills. We needed some approval on some grants that we had gotten but we're going to work our way through most of those."

The mayor feels that an upcoming meeting with the League of Municipalities will provide some guidance and help get some of the issues resolved. The Alabama League of Municipalities is a nonpartisan membership association of nearly 450 incorporated cities and towns. It works to strengthen municipal government through advocacy, training and the advancement of effective local leadership.

“I'm optimistic that the League of Municipalities is going to provide an avenue for us to travel towards working out all of our issues that we have. I think we're all on the same page. I think we all have Hayneville's best interest at heart,” the mayor said.

Connie Johnson says Carole Scrushy needs to step down so the council can appoint someone to that seat.

“As long as she is sitting up in that seat and going against the judge's order, there's nothing that's going to be voted on by the newly elected council members,” Johnson added. “We hope and pray that the mayor will go ahead on and follow the court's guidelines.”

According to the mayor, the meeting with the League of Municipalities will take place the first week in November.

“This town is too small for us not to work together as a whole. There shouldn't be any division,” Johnson stated. “I hope and pray that in the near future that the mayor and town council will go ahead on and conduct the town business.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.