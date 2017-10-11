New skin care program offered at Wallace Community College

As the beauty industry continues to grow, Wallace Community College in Dothan is offering a new course to help prepare students. It's the Esthetics Technology Course.

"The bureau of labor statistics projects that job growth is about 12 percent over the next several years, which is really above average," said instructor Lori Godwin.

The first group of students started the three semester program in August.

"With the skin care, I wanted to learn more about skin care so I could help people improve their skin," said student Chelsie Jinks.

The program teaches students three main things: skin care, make up artistry, and waxing. Godwin says the skills her students learn in the program will help them transition into a variety of fields.

"A licensed esthetician has a wide possibility of jobs in the future. They can focus on skin care and work in a spa or a doctor's office like a plastic surgeon or dermatologist. They may work as a makeup artist or they may want to specialize in something like waxing," said Godwin. "Often we are seeing new businesses emerge in Dothan that could benefit from this program."

Local beauty professionals say they're seeing a trend in people turning to YouTube for beauty training, but courses like the Esthetics Technology program are what really make students marketable.

"Your training and your schooling here will be much more in depth and knowledgeable to the market and the area you're in as well," said Victoria Wright, Selling Business Manager with Clinique.

There is a waiting list for the next course which will start this summer. Students who complete the program finish with a certificate and are ready to apply for their licensing exams with the Alabama Board of Cosmetology.

