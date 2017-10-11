Nearly $2 million awarded to man fired after losing fingers on the job

A Montgomery County jury awarded a man just over $1.9 million after he was injured while working at a Montgomery poultry processing plant.

Leon Battle sued Koch Foods for retaliatory discharge and co-employee liability.

Battle lost four fingers while working to repair a machine at the plant. During the trial, the jury heard the safety gate, which should have cut the power to the machine, wasn't working properly.

According to his attorney, a plant manager told Battle he would be fired if he hired lawyer after being injured.

"If you get an on-the-job injury, don't feel like you have to just sit there and not seek your legal rights, not take your proper constitutional recourse and hire an attorney. Because you can. That's the message the jury sent back in this case - it's okay if you do get injured to hire a lawyer and help you seek compensation for that injury," said attorney Larry Golston.

