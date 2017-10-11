ASU president's contract details released

The details of new Alabama State University President Quinton Ross's contract have been released.

Ross will have an annual salary of $300,000. The three year deal also includes incentives; if metrics for graduation rates, enrollment and retention rates, fundraising and others are met, he could get a bonus up to 10 percent.

Ross signed the contract on Oct. 3, hours after resigning from his position as a member of the Alabama Senate.

Ross's contract is available online on ASU's website. Ross released a statement about the contract's availability:

“I have always practiced transparency with those that I have served over the years; I plan to do the same as President of Alabama State University. I am very pleased with the contract that was offered to me by the University, and I am looking forward to working with the Board of Trustees to move ASU forward into its next 150 years.”

You can access the contract here.

