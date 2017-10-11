JC Penney to hire 450 seasonal employees in AL - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

JC Penney to hire 450 seasonal employees in AL

(Source: Pixabay images) (Source: Pixabay images)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

JC Penney plans to hire 450 seasonal employees in the state of Alabama, in preparation for the busy holiday season. 

The company will hire employees for a variety of store positions, including cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA inside JC Penney beauty consultants and more. Seasonal associates are offered a full associate discount up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling. 

JC Penney will be hosting its first National Hiring Day on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at each of its locations across the country. Management will hold in-person interviews and will make employment offers to candidates on the spot.

You can apply online or at an in-store applicant kiosk prior to the event. 

