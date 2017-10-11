JC Penney to hire 450 seasonal employees in AL

JC Penney plans to hire 450 seasonal employees in the state of Alabama, in preparation for the busy holiday season.

The company will hire employees for a variety of store positions, including cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA inside JC Penney beauty consultants and more. Seasonal associates are offered a full associate discount up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

JC Penney will be hosting its first National Hiring Day on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at each of its locations across the country. Management will hold in-person interviews and will make employment offers to candidates on the spot.

You can apply online or at an in-store applicant kiosk prior to the event.

