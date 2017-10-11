Trojans fall 19-8 to rival South Alabama

The “Belt” is heading back to Mobile.

South Alabama stormed in to Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night and upset rival Troy 19-8 in the annual “Battle For The Belt”.

Eleven days after the Trojans upset LSU in Baton Rouge, they struggled finding a run game against the Jaguars. Jordan Chunn was held to just 28 yards rushing on ten carries before leaving the game in the third quarter.

Brandon Silvers passed for 263 yards and rushed for Troy’s lone touchdown but threw a first half interception.

It was one of four turnovers of the night for Troy.

The Trojans fall to 4-2 on the season and will hit the road to Atlanta on Oct. 21 to face Georgia State.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.