Trojans fall 19-8 to rival South Alabama

The “Belt” is heading back to Mobile. South Alabama stormed in to Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night and upset rival Troy 19-8 in the annual “Battle For The Belt”. Eleven days after the Trojans upset LSU in Baton Rouge, they struggled finding a run game against the Jaguars. Jordan Chunn was held to just 28 yards rushing on ten carries before leaving the game in the third quarter. Brandon Silvers passed for 263 yards and rushed for Troy’s lone...More >>
Auburn University has reportedly hired a law firm to investigate allegations that a mentor/tutor took a final exam for at least one player on the 2016 football team.More >>
The United States has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.More >>
Auburn men's assistant basketball coach Chuck Person made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday in New York.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
This weekend belongs to race fans in Talladega, and ahead of the race, Governor Ivey has declared this Sunday as "Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Day" in the state of Alabama.More >>
Number 10 Auburn heads to Baton Rouge this week to take on an unranked LSU squad.More >>
A man is suing the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball after he was struck in the face by a foul ball at Wrigley Field and left blind in one eye.More >>
