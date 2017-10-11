Trojans fall 19-8 to South Alabama rivals

Auburn University has reportedly hired a law firm to investigate allegations that a mentor/tutor took a final exam for at least one player on the 2016 football team.More >>
The United States has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.More >>
Auburn men's assistant basketball coach Chuck Person made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday in New York.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
