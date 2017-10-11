Trojans fall to rival South Alabama 19-8

The “Belt” is heading back to Mobile.More >>
Auburn University has reportedly hired a law firm to investigate allegations that a mentor/tutor took a final exam for at least one player on the 2016 football team.More >>
The United States has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.More >>
Auburn men's assistant basketball coach Chuck Person made his first appearance in federal court Tuesday in New York.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.More >>
This weekend belongs to race fans in Talladega, and ahead of the race, Governor Ivey has declared this Sunday as "Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Day" in the state of Alabama.More >>
Number 10 Auburn heads to Baton Rouge this week to take on an unranked LSU squad.More >>
A man is suing the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball after he was struck in the face by a foul ball at Wrigley Field and left blind in one eye.More >>
