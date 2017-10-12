Mobile herb shop on a roll in Butler County

It may be the only one in the country, and it’s parked in Butler County.

“This is the Sweet Heart Alabama Mobile Health Shop,” said owner Danan Whiddon. “I’ve always wanted to have an herbal shop but didn’t want to have the overhead. I also love Airstreams.”

So she decided to combine the two.

“This is the only herbal shop inside of an Airstream in the country," Whiddon says.

Whiddon has a nickname for her refurbished travel trailer, Towanda. When Towanda is not on the move parked at festivals and events, she sits just off the street in downtown Greenville.

“I’ve heard some brakes slamming out on the road because they get distracted by Towanda," Whiddon says.

When you step inside there are all sorts of natural health options.

“I can consult with people about herbs they are already taking and talk about natural health in general,” Whidden added.

Whiddon was a college English professor and recently lived in Nashville when she realized she just wanted a change. She’s now a trained herbalist and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“I think what’s great about this is I get to come home. Greenville, Alabama is a really awesome town.”

Whiddon really enjoys teaching kids about herbs and natural medicine. You can check out her products in downtown Greenville or visit her website.

