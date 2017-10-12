Eric: Summer sticking around

Yesterday's weak cold front hasn't made much of an impact this morning outside of areas west of I-65. In fact, our afternoon will still be spent way above normal with lots of sunshine. Our attention turns to the early part of next week with a cold front offering some real promise in terms of a Fall cameo.

TODAY: Patchy fog remains in place this morning but is not as widespread and thick as the last few mornings. We'll mix that fog out after 9 a.m. and give way to a mostly sunny sky into the afternoon. There's going to be a slight heat gradient west to east into the afternoon. West of I-65, temperatures won't be quite as oppressively hot, in part because humidity is lower. Across the southeast, it's still too warm and muggy for October.

For the Montgomery area, it's a few degrees of relief in temps and dew point. But not really enough for you to write off Summer just yet.

INTO THE WEEKEND: We'll stay warm with only a low storm threat Friday into the weekend. By Sunday, a cold front will be fast approaching. That boundary moves through into Monday and allows cooler and drier air to spill in.

As long as that front is able to fully clear the region, much more seasonable air will arrive into the early part of next week.

