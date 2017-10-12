Editorial: Fall is in the Air!

Fall is in the air and if you are like me, it couldn’t get here quick enough. With the cooler temperatures finally heading our way, why not go out and explore Montgomery and have some fun with the family.

Starting this Friday through the end of October, the Montgomery Zoo is hosting its annual Zoo Boo. The animals can’t wait to see you.

The Junior League of Montgomery is hosting its Holiday Market at Cramton Bowl this Friday and Saturday. Hate to remind you, but there are only 11 more weekends till Christmas!

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival opens its production of the Tennessee Williams play, The Glass Menagerie, on Friday and it will run until November 5.

Don’t miss the Great Grits Cookoff sponsored by the Prattville YMCA on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Prattville YMCA. Stop by and taste WSFA’s soon-to-be-famous grits -- just sayin'!

If you have never visited the Hyundai plant for its tour, I highly recommend it. It is nothing short of amazing.

If you are in the mood for something a little different, check out the Halloween Masquerade aboard the Harriott II Riverboat. You will have to be 21 or older to go.

Enjoy the cooler temps and spend some quality time with your family. We live in a pretty cool place; go check it out!

