State school board approves ESSA plan, says changes will be needed

The Alabama State School Board approved the state's ESSA plan Thursday but said changes will be needed in the future.More >>
The details of new Alabama State University President Quinton Ross's contract have been released.More >>
As the beauty industry continues to grow, Wallace Community College in Dothan is offering a new course to help prepare students.More >>
Montgomery County school leaders voted Tuesday to sell Georgia Washington Middle School and its 23 acres to the town of Pike Road, a move Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone called a win-win for both sides.More >>
There is one educator in Montgomery that is taking personalized education to a whole new level for his roughly 300 students, and his name is John Geiger.More >>
The Montgomery County Public School Board has voted to approve the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School to the town of Pike Road for use by the Pike Road School System.More >>
Alabama’s state school board will likely approve their version of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) on Thursday, but some parents are against the plan they say excludes kids from the evaluation plan.More >>
Tuskegee and Macon County officials continue to wait to learn if Leonardo DRS has secured a government contract to build a plant in Tuskegee to manufacture the T-100 aircraft.More >>
An investigation into Troy University's chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity found no evidence of conduct violations, according to the university.More >>
Administrators with the Opelika City Schools system are moving forward with disciplinary action after a student made a threat aimed at Opelika High School Wednesday night.More >>
