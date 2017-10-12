Mayor voices frustrations over weekend shooting

In his weekly briefing Thursday morning, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange voiced his frustrations over a weekend shooting.

Just after midnight Sunday, shots rang out in the 1800 block of the Eastern Boulevard. One man suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department.

Video surfaced on social media showing a crowd of people standing outside what appears to be the RaceWay gas station at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Carmichael Road before gunfire erupts. Another video shows a victim on the ground, bleeding.

When asked about the videos, MPD said they could not authenticate them, but the videos are being investigated.

The mayor stressed that the community needs to be involved in helping police solve and curb crime.

“We can do our part, but we can’t do it all,” Strange said. “You expect us to solve and prevent crimes, we need our citizens, we need our parents, we need everybody to put our shoulder to the wheel to be able to do this.”

He questioned why the gas station management and security didn't call police before the shooting when there was a crowd on the scene. He also questioned the parents of the people involved.

“At six minutes after midnight, why are 40 or 50 teenagers outside from their homes and their parents not know what is going on,” Strange said.

Strange said the perception of crime being up in Montgomery is not reality. Violent crime was down 12.4 percent and all crime was down 11.6 percent in September compared to the same month last year, Strange said, citing the most recent crime statistics.

However, a year-to-date comparison provided by MPD shows violent crime has increased 17.21 percent this year and overall crime has increased 2.38 percent this year.

