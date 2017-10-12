Stolen gun from Enterprise ends up in hands of FL students

A gun that was reported stolen in Enterprise, Alabama has been recovered by Florida law enforcement after it somehow ended up in the hands of juveniles in Panama City Beach. The Bay County, Florida Sheriff's Office has since arrested two juveniles.

Detectives became aware of the gun's existence after being contacted on Sunday regarding reports that one student had posted a photo to social media. The student is said to have uploaded the picture to Snapchat, which showed the gun in his backpack while he was on a school bus.

Further investigation revealed that the 16-year-old had made a threat toward another student who apparently had embarrassed him in a classroom. When deputies questioned him, he confessed he'd bought the gun off another high school student, age 15.

Authorities found the unloaded gun where the student had hidden it near his home, then confirmed it was reported stolen out of Enterprise. The student was subsequently arrested and charged with two felonies, possession of a firearm on school property and dealing with stolen property.

When asked for information on the gun, the Enterprise Police Department said the report was filed on Aug. 15 by the owner who said it had been stolen from their vehicle sometime between Aug. 4 and that day.

It's not clear how the gun made its way from Enterprise to Panama City Beach, about 100 miles south.

