Statewide Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for girl, 14 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

BREAKING

Statewide Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for girl, 14

Irma Maria Diego-Gomez (Source: ALEA) Irma Maria Diego-Gomez (Source: ALEA)
DECATUR, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide Emergency Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl on behalf of the Decatur Police Department.

Irma Maria Diego-Gomez was last seen at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday while on her way to school. When she didn't come home that afternoon, it was discovered that she never made it to school.

Irma is a Guatemalan female, under 5 feet tall with a slim build. She has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and blue jeans. It's not known if she is in the company of anyone.

Irma does not reside with her family in Alabama. She has family in Guatemala.

Anyone with knowledge of her location is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660 or call 911 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. WAFF 48 contributed. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Opinion

    Editorial: Fall is in the Air!

    Editorial: Fall is in the Air!

    Thursday, October 12 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-10-12 16:54:50 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Fall is in the air and if you are like me, it couldn’t get here quick enough.  With the cooler temperatures finally heading our way, why not go out and explore Montgomery and have some fun with the family.

    More >>

    Fall is in the air and if you are like me, it couldn’t get here quick enough.  With the cooler temperatures finally heading our way, why not go out and explore Montgomery and have some fun with the family.

    More >>

  • Searchers look for bodies in California's charred ruins

    Searchers look for bodies in California's charred ruins

    Thursday, October 12 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-10-12 07:15:36 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:57:56 GMT

    Wildfires already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history have a chance Thursday to gain even more destructive power.

    More >>

    Wildfires already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history have a chance Thursday to gain even more destructive power.

    More >>

  • Hotel: Gunman shot at crowd seconds after shooting guard

    Hotel: Gunman shot at crowd seconds after shooting guard

    Thursday, October 12 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-10-12 07:25:23 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:57:43 GMT

    Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.

    More >>

    Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly