Statewide Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for girl, 14

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide Emergency Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl on behalf of the Decatur Police Department.

Irma Maria Diego-Gomez was last seen at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday while on her way to school. When she didn't come home that afternoon, it was discovered that she never made it to school.

Irma is a Guatemalan female, under 5 feet tall with a slim build. She has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt and blue jeans. It's not known if she is in the company of anyone.

Irma does not reside with her family in Alabama. She has family in Guatemala.

Anyone with knowledge of her location is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660 or call 911

