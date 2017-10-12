Montgomery County school board member regrets vote to sell historic school

Mary Briers is having second thoughts about her recent vote to sell George Washington Middle School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Montgomery County school board member is having regrets about the way she voted on the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School.

The county school board voted four to three this week to sell the school to the town of Pike Road for a little more than $11 million. Pike Road wants to add the historic school to its growing school system and make it a high school. Now, school board member Mary Briers says she regrets voting in favor of selling Georgia Washington Middle School.

Briers' primary regret, she says, centers around the length of time Pike Road has to pay the $11 million for the school and its 23 acres, a period of about 10 years. She said the Montgomery County school district is "not in the banking business." Briers added she wasn't in the executive session when the decision was talked about due to a family matter but did make it to the opening meeting in time to vote when it came to the floor.

Briers indicated she was not aware of the length of time before casting her vote. Consequently, Mary Briers intends to encourage the Montgomery County School Board to allow the sale of the school to be voted on again. It's not clear at this point whether she has the support.

The next school Montgomery County School Board meeting is October 24.

Pike Road leaders are echoing what they said on Wednesday: the school is a good fit for the long term in Pike Road. The new school system needs a high school for its growing population.

"We've grown each year. Now we're up from the k through 10 and we got around 1,600 students," said Pike Road mayor Gordon Stone.

More than 500 Montgomery County students currently attend Georgia Washington Middle School. County school officials say they believe they have already found other county schools with ample room to absorb the students assuming the sale goes through.

WSFA 12 News reached out to Montgomery County school board member Melissa Snowden who represents that area where Georgia Washington Middle School is located. We were not successful in getting in touch with Snowden.

