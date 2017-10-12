Montgomery man arrested in September homicide, attempted murder - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery man arrested in September homicide, attempted murder

By Holley Long, Digital Content Producer
Connect
James Hubbard. (Source: Montgomery County jail) James Hubbard. (Source: Montgomery County jail)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A Montgomery man has been arrested in connection to a September homicide and attempted murder.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers have charged James Hubbard, 24, with one count of capital murder and first degree robbery in the shooting death of Alexundra Bell, 26, and the shooting of a man.

Hubbard was taken into custody Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, then taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. 

The shooting happened on the night of Sept. 23 around 9:50 p.m. Officers and fire medics responded to the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive on a call of two people shot. 

Once on the scene, the officers found a man who had sustained a serious but non-life threatening injury. The second person, Bell, sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An investigation determined the shooting stemmed from a robbery and Hubbard was identified as a suspect. 

Hubbard is being held without bond. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Opinion

    Editorial: Fall is in the Air!

    Editorial: Fall is in the Air!

    Thursday, October 12 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-10-12 16:54:50 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Fall is in the air and if you are like me, it couldn’t get here quick enough.  With the cooler temperatures finally heading our way, why not go out and explore Montgomery and have some fun with the family.

    More >>

    Fall is in the air and if you are like me, it couldn’t get here quick enough.  With the cooler temperatures finally heading our way, why not go out and explore Montgomery and have some fun with the family.

    More >>

  • Searchers look for bodies in California's charred ruins

    Searchers look for bodies in California's charred ruins

    Thursday, October 12 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-10-12 07:15:36 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:57:56 GMT

    Wildfires already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history have a chance Thursday to gain even more destructive power.

    More >>

    Wildfires already well on their way to becoming the deadliest in California history have a chance Thursday to gain even more destructive power.

    More >>

  • Hotel: Gunman shot at crowd seconds after shooting guard

    Hotel: Gunman shot at crowd seconds after shooting guard

    Thursday, October 12 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-10-12 07:25:23 GMT
    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:57:43 GMT

    Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.

    More >>

    Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly