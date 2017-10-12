Montgomery man arrested in September homicide, attempted murder

A Montgomery man has been arrested in connection to a September homicide and attempted murder.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers have charged James Hubbard, 24, with one count of capital murder and first degree robbery in the shooting death of Alexundra Bell, 26, and the shooting of a man.

Hubbard was taken into custody Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, then taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The shooting happened on the night of Sept. 23 around 9:50 p.m. Officers and fire medics responded to the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive on a call of two people shot.

Once on the scene, the officers found a man who had sustained a serious but non-life threatening injury. The second person, Bell, sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined the shooting stemmed from a robbery and Hubbard was identified as a suspect.

Hubbard is being held without bond.

