3 arrested, charged in Oct. 1 Autauga County homicide case

Sheriff Joe Sedinger announces the arrests of three suspects in an Oct. 1 homicide case. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Jeweline Monique Cozadd (Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
Quindarrius Rayshaun Tarrance (Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
Kelton Sherrod Williams (Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the Oct. 1 homicide of a man in Autauga County

Sheriff Joe Sedinger said Jeweline Monique Cozadd, 22, of Wetumpka, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with murder and first-degree robbery. 

Thursday, with the assistance from the U.S. Marshals from the Middle District and Southern District of Alabama, ALEA SWAT Team, 4th and 17th DA Judicial Task Forces, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the Selma PD, two more arrests were made.

Sedinger said Quindarrius Rayshaun Tarrance, 20, of Selma, and Kelton Sherrod Williams, 19, of Millbrook, were arrested on the same charges as Cozadd.

All three suspects are being held on $210,000 cash bonds at the Autauga Metro Jail.

Deputies found 40-year-old Melvin W. Perry's body around 8:20 that Sunday morning at a home in the 900 block of County Road 1 South. He'd been shot to death. 

