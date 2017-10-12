Auburn University pushes hazing prevention in wake of LSU student death

The death of a Louisiana State University student after an alleged hazing incident has Auburn University officials working hard to make sure that a similar incident doesn’t happen on their campus.

The officers for each Greek organization goes through training prior to recruitment to teach them how to prevent hazing. They are taught a three-step program for hazing: recognize it, report it, end it.

New members are required to go through the Green Dot Program.

“That is a bystander intervention program that teaches them how to recognize when something is about to go off the rails and how to prevent that," explained Auburn University Director of Greek Life, Jill Martin. "We do the recognition and the education with the new members as well, the next step is reporting it. We work really hard to make sure that our students and parents know how to report hazing or any concerns that they have.“

The Greek Life Department also works with the Health and Wellness Promotion Department to track each organization to look for hazing and alcohol abuse.

“They offer many, many excellent programs, and so sometimes we’ll have someone go in and meet with the chapter and share with them," Martin said. "Again they may do the Green Dot Bystander Intervention Program or a really specific meeting where they surveyed your chapter in advance and say these are the behaviors we've seen in your chapter here’s how you can address it.”

Anyone who wants to report hazing on Auburn University's campus file an anonymous report here.

