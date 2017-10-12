Adidas rep stays free without bail in college hoops scandal

Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
A federal judge has refused to impose bail for an Adidas representative embroiled in a bribery scandal that's thrown college basketball into turmoil.More >>
A federal judge has refused to impose bail for an Adidas representative embroiled in a bribery scandal that's thrown college basketball into turmoil.More >>
The Associated Press is reporting that a federal appeals court has cleared the way for the NFL's six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott in a domestic case. This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
The Associated Press is reporting that a federal appeals court has cleared the way for the NFL's six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott in a domestic case. This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV for updates. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.More >>
The “Belt” is heading back to Mobile.More >>
The “Belt” is heading back to Mobile.More >>
We are hearing from more people that are in support of student-led prayer in the Lee County School System.More >>
We are hearing from more people that are in support of student-led prayer in the Lee County School System.More >>