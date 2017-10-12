26th annual Montgomery Zoo Boo set to begin Friday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

26th annual Montgomery Zoo Boo set to begin Friday

By Deanna Chavez Gates
Connect
A child dressed in a Hulk costume enjoys ZooBoo. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) A child dressed in a Hulk costume enjoys ZooBoo. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

ZooBoo is back at the Montgomery Zoo for the 26th year in a row! The Halloween-themed celebration will feature various activities for the whole family.

Attractions include hayrides, games, and treats, as well as a “Creature of the Night” maze that will showcase nocturnal animals.

ZooBoo is an event that will span over three weekends. The first weekend is Oct. 13-15, the second is Oct. 20-22 and it wraps up the weekend of Oct. 27-31.

The event is $15 per person, but if you’re a Montgomery Zoo Member then you are eligible for 50 percent off your ticket.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly