26th annual Montgomery Zoo Boo set to begin Friday

ZooBoo is back at the Montgomery Zoo for the 26th year in a row! The Halloween-themed celebration will feature various activities for the whole family.

Attractions include hayrides, games, and treats, as well as a “Creature of the Night” maze that will showcase nocturnal animals.

ZooBoo is an event that will span over three weekends. The first weekend is Oct. 13-15, the second is Oct. 20-22 and it wraps up the weekend of Oct. 27-31.

The event is $15 per person, but if you’re a Montgomery Zoo Member then you are eligible for 50 percent off your ticket.

