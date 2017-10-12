Dothan church celebrates 150 years of service

After two name changes, five buildings and 150 years, First Free Will Baptist Church is still serving the Wiregrass community.

Pastor Steve Trail has lead the church for the last 10 years. He says the church has served as a cornerstone in the Dothan community even before the city got its name.

"When the church came into being, Dothan was called Poplar Head," said Pastor Trail.

Trail says what's helped the church sustain over the years are the people who fill the pews each Sunday and their commitment to service,

"I think if a church stays too inwardly focused you end up having what you described - they don't stay around for 150 years. You have to be outwardly focused to have that kind of longevity," said Trail.

Trail says there are some families who have been members of the church for four generations. He says the church has tried to keep up with the changing times by creating social media pages and live streaming service.

As for what's next, the church says it plans to keep growing and serving. For more information on service times, visit their website.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.