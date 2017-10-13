AL Cattlemen's Association holding 'Beef Up the Blood Supply'

You might think October is the month for endless candy, but for the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, it’s all about the beef.

October is Beef Month in Alabama and the ACA is teaming up with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries to host a “Beef Up the Blood Supply” blood drive. The drive is Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The drive will benefit relief programs that support victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. Anyone who donates blood will be given a complimentary steak sandwich.

For more information on this event contact Kara Harden at (334) 265-1867 or by email at krharden@bamabeef.org

