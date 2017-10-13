Eric: Warm weekend but relief awaits

Montgomery has set a record high three days in a row and there's a decent chance we make it four today. Our warm run has a little life left in it, but a cold front targets the area late Sunday. That should finally put this 90 plus degree heat to bed.

TODAY: The record high to beat is 91 degrees, set way back in 1883. I think we'll be right around the 90-degree mark this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies dominate for many. A few showers/storms could try and backdoor from the east into the area by late afternoon. Overall rain chances remain low, but not quite zero.

Friday Night Fever games shouldn't have much of an issue with this.

THIS WEEKEND: An isolated storm compliments a very Summer-like Saturday and Sunday. Late Sunday night, an approaching cold front will move through the area. That will allow for a major shift toward cooler weather as we start the new week.

The front itself won't carry more than an isolated rain chance and certainly no severe weather.

NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, highs fall into the 70s Monday with overnight lows into the 50s. Some of our northern locations could bottom out in the upper 40s by Wednesday morning.

