2 men wanted for numerous Montgomery business burglaries

Montgomery Police are searching for two men they say are wanted for multiple business burglaries.

According to CrimeStoppers, the first burglary happened on Sept. 14 at a store in the 4200 block of South Court Street. The suspects forced their way into the business and stole assorted alcohol and tobacco products.

During the burglary, the suspects were captured on surveillance video, police indicate. One suspect was described as wearing a black colored shirt, black pants, and a blue bandanna with an army-style duffle bag. The second was described as wearing a dark-colored hoodie, and red basketball shorts.

Since the Sept. 14 burglary, investigators say the same suspects are also responsible for burglarizing the same business on Sept. 28 and on Oct. 8. They are also connected to burglaries in the 200 block of East South Boulevard on Sept. 29 and another in the 1200 block of West Boulevard on Oct. 12.

If you can identify or know the whereabouts of these suspects, please call police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 215-STOP.

