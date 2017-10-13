Original employees of Andalusia Walmart celebrate 30 years

The original employees were celebrated during a ceremony Friday. (Source: Walmart)

Four original associates who were there when the ribbon was cut on the Andalusia Walmart back in 1987 are celebrating 30 years on the job.

The women are being celebrated for their commitment.

Two of the employees, Cynthia Kervin and Susan Henderson, recalled meeting Sam Walton, founder of the world's largest retailer, and even attended a shareholders meeting/picnic at Walton’s house.

The store held a milestone celebration Friday morning to honor the original employees.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.